DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Monday that Ukrainian forces have shelled two schools in Donetsk.

The DPR mission said that schools in Petrovskyi and Kievsky districts were targeted.