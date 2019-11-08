UrduPoint.com
DPR Confirms Readiness for Withdrawal of Troops Near Petrivske Nov 9 - Foreign Ministry

The withdrawal of forces in Petrivske in Donbas will begin on November 9, envoy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova, confirmed Friday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The withdrawal of forces in Petrivske in Donbas will begin on November 9, envoy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova, confirmed Friday.

Earlier, OSCE Special Representative Martin Saidik said that the disengagement in Petrivske would begin on November 9 at 10:00 a.m. GMT.

"After long talks and consultations with... Sajdik, and thanks to his personal active position, we managed to get constructive reaction from representatives of Kiev and... agree on a new date for the start of practical measures to eliminate violations at the previously disengaged section near Petrivske - November 9," Nikonorova said.

