DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) declared the national state of emergency due to the shutdown of a pumping station and the unavailability of the centralized drinking water supply, DPR Emergency Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the DPR said that the pumping station was damaged in the result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

"Due to intensive artillery shelling... there were a number of disruptions in the normal operation of life support systems in the past 24 hours. Thus, the Republic declared the national state of emergency due to the shutdown of first lift pumping station of South Donbas water pipeline, which resulted in the disruption of the centralized drinking water supply," the statement read.

The ministry said that over 21,000 citizens of DPR towns of Dokuchaievsk and Olenivka and over 50 social facilities were left without drinking water supply.

The ministry added that the DPR provides population with technical water while works on linking water supply systems to groundwater wells are being held.

Meanwhile, Donetsk City Administration Chief Oleksiy Kulemzin added on Monday that over 814 houses were left without electricity supply after the Ukrainian military had shelled a mine in the Trudivske village.