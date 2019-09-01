DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Representatives from the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) delegation to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) and from the OSCE special monitoring mission to Ukraine were attacked by Ukraine's military on Sunday in the country's east, a DPR representative in the JCCC said.

"Today at 12:15 p.m. [09:00 GMT], representatives from the DPR [delegation] to the JCCC and the OSCE monitoring mission ... were attacked by shelling and grenade launchers," the representative said.