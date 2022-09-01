UrduPoint.com

DPR Embassy In Moscow To Resume Operations On September 7

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

DPR Embassy in Moscow to Resume Operations on September 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The embassy of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Russia said on Thursday that it would resume work on September 7 after it was closed down on August 22 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Starting September 7, the embassy of the DPR will resume the reception of citizens," the statement posted on the embassy's Telegram channel read.

On August 22, the DPR embassy issued a statement, saying it terminated its work due to the spread of the coronavirus.

On February 21, Russia became the first UN member to recognize the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In July, the DPR embassy to Russia was officially opened. The DPR and LPR were also recognized by Syria, North Korea and as well as by breakaway states of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Luhansk Donetsk North Korea February July August September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

1 hour ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

2 hours ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

2 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

3 hours ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

3 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.