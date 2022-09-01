DPR Embassy in Moscow to Resume Operations on September 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The embassy of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Russia said on Thursday that it would resume work on September 7 after it was closed down on August 22 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Starting September 7, the embassy of the DPR will resume the reception of citizens," the statement posted on the embassy's Telegram channel read.

On August 22, the DPR embassy issued a statement, saying it terminated its work due to the spread of the coronavirus.

On February 21, Russia became the first UN member to recognize the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In July, the DPR embassy to Russia was officially opened. The DPR and LPR were also recognized by Syria, North Korea and as well as by breakaway states of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.