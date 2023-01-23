DPR Fighters Seize Starlink Subscriber Terminals Used by Ukrainian Forces - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Servicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have managed to seize subscriber terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite communication system, which were used by the Ukrainian military, as trophies, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos ex-CEO Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

"Space communications are a special topic. We know what benefit... and harm the Starlink space communication systems used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine have brought to us, and these devices, the subscriber equipment itself. By the way, we have it trophied," Rogozin said.