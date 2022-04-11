DPR Forces Capture Mariupol Port - DPR Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head, Denis Pushilin, said on Monday that the DPR forces have captured the Mariupol port.

"Regarding the port of Mariupol, it is already under our control," Pushilin told Russia's Channel One.