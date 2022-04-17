UrduPoint.com

DPR Forces Down Ukrainian Missile Tochka-U, Fragments Damage Over 20 Houses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 10:30 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Armed forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) shot down a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile over the city of Khartsyzk on Sunday, with more than 20 houses damaged by fragments, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said.

Earlier in the day, a civilian was reported to have been injured during a shelling of Khartsyzk by Ukrainian troops.

"On Palm Sunday, the nationalists used a Tochka-U tactical missile system against Khartsyzk residents. The Ukrainian militants once again used a Tochka-U tactical missile system to hit the DPR rear.

Our air defense intercepted the missile over Khartsyzk, but its fragments damaged more than 20 houses," the headquarters said on Telegram.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

