DPR Forces Face Fire From Nazi Battalions After Entering Mariupol - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Fighters of the Ukrainian Nazi battalions Azov and Aidar have opened fire from schools, hospitals, maternity hospitals and kindergartens at the troops of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic after they had entered the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Soldiers of the Donetsk People's Republic continue to tighten the ring of encirclement around Mariupol," the spokesman said.

"Fighters of the Azov and Aidar Nazi battalions are firing at the units of the People's Militia that have entered the city from reinforced positions in schools, hospitals, maternity hospitals, and kindergartens," Konashenkov added.

The spokesman said that over 2000 military facilities in Ukraine have already been destroyed.

"A total of 2,037 objects of Ukraine's military infrastructure were hit during the operation.

Among them are 71 Ukrainian military command and communications posts, 98 S-300, Buk-M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 61 radar stations," Konashenkov said, adding that "66 fighter jets in the air and 16 on the land, 708 tanks and other armored vehicles, 74 multiple missile launching systems, 261 field artillery and mortars, 505 units of special military vehicles, as well as 56 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed."

The spokesman said that the armed forces of the Luhansk People's Republic continue their offensive under cover of the Russian military and took over 10 settlements overnight, including Novohryhorivka, Novomikolaevka and other villages. The DPR forces have managed advance 16,7 miles overnight.