DPR Forces Regain Control Of 98 Settlements - Defense Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 02:40 PM

DPR Forces Regain Control of 98 Settlements - Defense Headquarters

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Troops of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have regained control of 98 settlements, including the city of Vuhledar, that had been previously seized by the Ukrainian armed formations, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Sunday.

"At the moment, 98 settlements are under our control, including Vuhledar," the defense headquaters said in a statement.

 On February 24, Russia launched an operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbas republics - the DPR and the Luhansk People's Republic - appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian armed formations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

