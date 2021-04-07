UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Forces Will Not Stop At Current Borders In Case Of Kiev's Attack - Pushilin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

DPR Forces Will Not Stop At Current Borders in Case of Kiev's Attack - Pushilin

Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Wednesday that the forces of the republic will not stop at current borders if Kiev goes on an offensive

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Wednesday that the forces of the republic will not stop at current borders if Kiev goes on an offensive.

"There is a desire to liberate the territories [of Donbas controlled by the Ukrainian authorities] of Russians, who are now in incomparable conditions, there is such a desire. But the war is terrible ... We will do everything possible so that a big war does not start, but if Ukraine takes this step, then where we will stop, no one will say now," Pushilin said during a press conference.

Related Topics

Ukraine Donetsk Kiev

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 1,956 reco ..

8 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

12 minutes ago

Russia assures Pakistan of full support in energy, ..

2 minutes ago

Two rain spells likely in April: Spokesman PMD

3 minutes ago

150,000 worshippers allowed daily at Makkah's Gran ..

3 minutes ago

Fakhar's super knock helps him move-up in ICC Rank ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.