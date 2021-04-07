Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Wednesday that the forces of the republic will not stop at current borders if Kiev goes on an offensive

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Wednesday that the forces of the republic will not stop at current borders if Kiev goes on an offensive.

"There is a desire to liberate the territories [of Donbas controlled by the Ukrainian authorities] of Russians, who are now in incomparable conditions, there is such a desire. But the war is terrible ... We will do everything possible so that a big war does not start, but if Ukraine takes this step, then where we will stop, no one will say now," Pushilin said during a press conference.