DPR Foreign Minister Believes Active Hostilities Are Quite Likely To Resume In Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Active hostilities are quite likely to resume in Donbas, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova told Sputnik.

DPR has been recently reporting an increase in shelling by the Ukrainian forces.

DPR head Denis Pushilin admitted on Monday that he was not ruling out the possibility of a full-scale attack by Kiev.

"It is difficult to make forecasts. The probability is quite high. Taking into consideration Ukraine's public statements and actions, the probability is higher than last year," Nikonorova, who represents DPR in the Trilateral Contact Group, said.

