DPR Foreign Minister Believes Kiev Trying To Provoke Full-Scale Hostilities In Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:43 PM

DPR Foreign Minister Believes Kiev Trying to Provoke Full-Scale Hostilities in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Ukraine keeps escalating tensions in the breakaway Donbas region in a bid to provoke full-scale combat activities, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said.

"One can come to a conclusion that the Ukrainian side is doing its best to provoke us into some retaliatory actions. The capture of an observer from the Luhansk People's Republic ...

The situation with drones ... The shelling of settlements located on the line of contact. The Ukrainian troops are using all the possible means to trigger full-scale hostilities," Nikonorova said on air of the Russia 24 broadcaster.

The DPR foreign minister expressed the belief that the Ukrainian political leadership is just trying to divert the attention of both citizens and the global community from "the problems they failed to cope with."

