DPR Foreign Minister Confirms Ukraine Agreed To Sign Steinmeier Formula

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:47 PM

Ukraine on Tuesday in Minsk agreed a document with the "Steinmeier formula", all participants of the talks on Donbas signed it, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Ukraine on Tuesday in Minsk agreed a document with the "Steinmeier formula", all participants of the talks on Donbas signed it, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said Tuesday.

"Today, from our viewpoint, a huge breakthrough was made...

and now, finally, today, after another signal from [political] advisers [of the Normandy Four leaders], the Ukrainian side at last agreed to sign and agree 'Steinmeier's formula'," Nikonorova told reporters, adding that "today all members of the Contact Group signed this text."

She said the Trilateral Contact Group agreed the schedule of forces separation along pilot stretches in Petrivske and Zolote in Donbas.

"Today, the Ukrainian side fulfilled all the conditions for unblocking the summit of the leaders of the Normandy format countries," Nikonorova said.

