DPR Foreign Minister Says OSCE Employee Detained in Republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) foreign minister, Natalya Nikonorova, said on Friday that one of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) employees has been detained in the republic due to illegal actions.

"The law enforcement agencies of the DPR have questions (to the OSCE mission), since one of the members of the mission was detained," Nikonorova said.

She noted that there are reasons to believe that some employees and local staff were engaged in illegal actions on the territory of the Republic, incompatible with the mandate of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM).

Earlier in the day, Nikonorova said that the DPR prepared a draft to terminate the activities of OSCE's SMM.