DPR Foreign Ministry Confirms Troop Disengagement Near Petrivske Should Start Nov 4
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:51 PM
The plenipotentiary representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said Thursday the separation of forces in the area of Petrivske would begin on November 4
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on November 4, the Ukrainian army and the militias should begin troop pullout at the section near Petrivske in Donbas.
"On November 2 and 3 we will send appropriate notifications to the OSCE SMM, and on November 4, at the previously agreed time, 12:00 a white signal flare will be fired," Nikonorova said.