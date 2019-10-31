DPR Foreign Ministry Confirms Troop Disengagement Near Petrivske Should Start Nov 4

(@imziishan)

The plenipotentiary representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said Thursday the separation of forces in the area of Petrivske would begin on November 4

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The plenipotentiary representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said Thursday the separation of forces in the area of Petrivske would begin on November 4.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on November 4, the Ukrainian army and the militias should begin troop pullout at the section near Petrivske in Donbas.

"On November 2 and 3 we will send appropriate notifications to the OSCE SMM, and on November 4, at the previously agreed time, 12:00 a white signal flare will be fired," Nikonorova said.