DPR Foreign Ministry Proposes Starting Troop Disengagement Near Petrivske Nov 9

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:20 PM

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will be ready to begin the pullout of troops in the area of Petrivske on November 9, if the Contact Group on Donbas agrees the date, the DPR's envoy at the talks in Minsk, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova, said Wednesday

Earlier, Nikonorova said a video conference of the Contact Group on agreeing a new date for the withdrawal of forces near Petrivske could take place on November 8.

Earlier, Nikonorova said a video conference of the Contact Group on agreeing a new date for the withdrawal of forces near Petrivske could take place on November 8.

"In the event of a successful meeting of the Contact Group, the DPR People's Militia forces will be ready to begin the practical part of the resumed disengagement the next day - November 9... in line with the schedule agreed upon a month ago, if this date is supported by all participants in the meeting," Nikonorova said.

More Stories From World

