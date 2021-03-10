UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Foreign Ministry Slams Kiev's Peace Plan As Attempt To Avoid Following Minsk Accords

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

DPR Foreign Ministry Slams Kiev's Peace Plan as Attempt to Avoid Following Minsk Accords

Ukraine's upcoming Donbas peace plan is just another attempt to avoid implementing the Minsk accords, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on Wednesday, accusing Kiev of a blackmail attempt

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Ukraine's upcoming Donbas peace plan is just another attempt to avoid implementing the Minsk accords, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on Wednesday, accusing Kiev of a blackmail attempt.

Earlier in the day, the head of Kiev's delegation in the trilateral contact group, former president Leonid Kravchuk, claimed that troops were being deployed in the area outside of Ukraine's control and that military drills were taking place there. The official warned that the Ukrainian side would have a tit-for-tat response for all alleged actions by Donbas militias and noted that his delegation would present its own settlement initiative.

"We have no doubt that the 'peaceful scenario' announced by Mr. Kravchuk is yet another attempt by Ukraine to avoid the implementation of the Minsk accords, despite them presenting the only possible path toward peace," DPR Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova said, as quoted by the ministry.

The minister added that instead of attempting to upgrade the accords Kiev should begin following them in full, citing Kiev's reluctance to engage with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk on the matter of new ceasefire control measures.

"Instead, the Ukrainian representatives are publicly engaged in a full-on blackmail, advertising their peace initiatives, but essentially threatening with war," Nikonorova stressed.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev April September All Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

58 seconds ago

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

16 minutes ago

Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a ..

17 minutes ago

UPDATE - European Commissioners Adopt New Document ..

21 seconds ago

Egypt, Israel hold talks to boost cooperation

23 seconds ago

K. H. Khursheed's 33rd death anniversary tomorrow ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.