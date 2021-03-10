Ukraine's upcoming Donbas peace plan is just another attempt to avoid implementing the Minsk accords, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on Wednesday, accusing Kiev of a blackmail attempt

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Ukraine's upcoming Donbas peace plan is just another attempt to avoid implementing the Minsk accords, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on Wednesday, accusing Kiev of a blackmail attempt.

Earlier in the day, the head of Kiev's delegation in the trilateral contact group, former president Leonid Kravchuk, claimed that troops were being deployed in the area outside of Ukraine's control and that military drills were taking place there. The official warned that the Ukrainian side would have a tit-for-tat response for all alleged actions by Donbas militias and noted that his delegation would present its own settlement initiative.

"We have no doubt that the 'peaceful scenario' announced by Mr. Kravchuk is yet another attempt by Ukraine to avoid the implementation of the Minsk accords, despite them presenting the only possible path toward peace," DPR Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova said, as quoted by the ministry.

The minister added that instead of attempting to upgrade the accords Kiev should begin following them in full, citing Kiev's reluctance to engage with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk on the matter of new ceasefire control measures.

"Instead, the Ukrainian representatives are publicly engaged in a full-on blackmail, advertising their peace initiatives, but essentially threatening with war," Nikonorova stressed.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.