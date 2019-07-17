UrduPoint.com
DPR Gathering Information On Kiev's Secret Jail In Mariupol - Ombudswoman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:48 PM

The ombudswoman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Daria Morozova, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the DPR authorities were gathering information about Kiev's secret prison located at an airfield in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, stressing that the DPR could raise this matter at the international level if sufficient evidence was compiled

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The ombudswoman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Daria Morozova, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the DPR authorities were gathering information about Kiev's secret prison located at an airfield in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, stressing that the DPR could raise this matter at the international level if sufficient evidence was compiled.

Sputnik reported earlier in the day that it had found new documentary proofs of existence of the prison, patronized by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which initially came into spotlight in March, when a former SBU officer, Vasily Prozorov, presented at a press conference in Moscow photos of the jail.

"We are currently accumulating information, these reports about the secret jail. We are briefing international organizations on it, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN human rights agency," Morozova told Sputnik.

"As soon as the information is compiled, as soon as we gather enough proofs of the existence of such a closed institution, we will raise this matter within the Minsk process [on Donbas crisis settlement] and not only within this process, as this would be qualified as violations of the Geneva convention [on treatment of prisoners of war] and the international humanitarian law," Morozova added.

