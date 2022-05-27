DPR Head Accuses Ukrainian Soldiers of Committing Torture

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has said that some Ukrainian soldiers are guilty of committing torture just like nationalist units.

"Unfortunately, we have evidence that some representatives of the armed Forces of Ukraine have committed no less terrible and monstrous crimes related to torture, rape, sadistic murders, and so on.

Possibly worse, in some cases, than individual representatives of the Azov (battalion)," Pushilin told Sputnik.