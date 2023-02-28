UrduPoint.com

DPR Head Aide Says Leopard 2 Battle Tanks Spotted Near Bakhmut

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 07:45 PM

German-produced Leopard 2 battle tanks have been spotted near Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, an adviser to Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Tuesday, adding that they will be targeted by Russian troops like any other enemy military equipment

"There were reports that Leopard tanks appeared in the area of Artyomovsk. This is the same armored target as all the others. It is not worth making a sensation out of it. Given the current thaw, it will be difficult for heavy vehicles like Leopard tanks to move," Yan Gagin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said last week that Leopard 2 tanks promised to Kiev by Warsaw had already arrived in Ukraine.

Kiev is also expecting deliveries of Leopard battle tanks from Germany, Spain, Canada and Finland.

Pushilin's adviser Igor Kimakovsky told Sputnik on Saturday that Ukrainian troops had blown up a dam near Bakhmut to slow down the Russian offensive and force civilians to leave the city. The northern part of the city, which is in close proximity to the destroyed dam, resembled "a huge puddle" after the planned explosion, according to Spanish daily newspaper El Pais.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities in Donbas for months now. It is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.

