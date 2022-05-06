UrduPoint.com

DPR Head Appoints Olga Makeeva As Ambassador To Russia - Decree

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, appointed Vice-Chairman of the parliament Olga Makeeva as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the DPR to Russia, according to a decree published on Friday.

"To appoint Olga ... Makeeva Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Donetsk People's Republic to Russia," the decree read.

The appointment takes effect on Friday.

