DPR Head Appoints Olga Makeeva as Ambassador to Russia - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, appointed Vice-Chairman of the parliament Olga Makeeva as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the DPR to Russia, according to a decree published on Friday.

"To appoint Olga ... Makeeva Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Donetsk People's Republic to Russia," the decree read.

The appointment takes effect on Friday.