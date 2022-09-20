DPR Head Confirms Republic Will Hold Referendum on Joining Russia From September 23-27

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will hold a referendum on joining Russia from September 23-27, DPR Head Denis Pushilin confirmed on Tuesday.

"Donbas is returning home. I believe that the draft law was adopted on time. I ask lawmakers to support it.

Dates of the referendum are following - from September 23-27," Pushilin said, as quoted by social movement Donetsk Republic.

In addition, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik that the region will also hold the referendum on joining Russia in the near future.