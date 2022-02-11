UrduPoint.com

DPR Head Not Excluding Kiev's Attack In Donbas Amid Calls On US Citizens To Leave Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 04:17 PM

DPR Head Not Excluding Kiev's Attack in Donbas Amid Calls on US Citizens to Leave Ukraine

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said Friday that he is not ruling out the possibility of an attack by Kiev in Donbas in the near future, amid calls of US President Joe Biden to Americans to leave Ukraine

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said Friday that he is not ruling out the possibility of an attack by Kiev in Donbas in the near future, amid calls of US President Joe Biden to Americans to leave Ukraine.

On Thursday, Biden urged American citizens remaining in Ukraine to "leave now," as a threat of Russian alleged invasion persists.

"Biden's statement to leave Ukraine, what is it for? Probably, the US president has some information that allows to make such statements. I do not exclude that Ukraine can attack at any moment, Ukraine has already prepared everything. As soon as there will be a political decision (an attack will occur). Also with Biden's statement, I do not rule out that it could happen in the near future," Pushilin said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Donetsk Kiev

Recent Stories

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tyi ..

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tying knot

21 minutes ago
 10 more schools closed in Mardan

10 more schools closed in Mardan

2 minutes ago
 DC bans arms display in Mardan

DC bans arms display in Mardan

2 minutes ago
 China's sacred mountain home to 359 species of wil ..

China's sacred mountain home to 359 species of wild birds

2 minutes ago
 Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misa ..

Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misadventure

38 minutes ago
 WADA to Lodge Appeal With CAS in Case of Valieva

WADA to Lodge Appeal With CAS in Case of Valieva

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>