DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said Friday that he is not ruling out the possibility of an attack by Kiev in Donbas in the near future, amid calls of US President Joe Biden to Americans to leave Ukraine.

On Thursday, Biden urged American citizens remaining in Ukraine to "leave now," as a threat of Russian alleged invasion persists.

"Biden's statement to leave Ukraine, what is it for? Probably, the US president has some information that allows to make such statements. I do not exclude that Ukraine can attack at any moment, Ukraine has already prepared everything. As soon as there will be a political decision (an attack will occur). Also with Biden's statement, I do not rule out that it could happen in the near future," Pushilin said at a briefing.