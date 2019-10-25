UrduPoint.com
DPR Head Pushilin Accuses Zelenskyy Of Failing To Fulfill Agreements On Donbas Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:44 PM

DPR Head Pushilin Accuses Zelenskyy of Failing to Fulfill Agreements on Donbas Ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not fulfilled a single provision of the Minsk agreements on ceasing fire in the breakaway Donbas region since officially assuming office in May, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said in an interview with Sputnik

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not fulfilled a single provision of the Minsk agreements on ceasing fire in the breakaway Donbas region since officially assuming office in May, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Zelenskyy currently repeats after [former Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko at his worst. He was coming to power with peaceful slogans, he said that he was a peaceful president and that achieving peace would be the first thing for him to do. However, over half-year has passed, but there is no ruling to cease fire. Ukraine has not fulfilled a single provision, even the most important ones, those related to separation [of forces and military hardware] and to ceasefire.

So we currently see Poroshenko at his worst," Pushilin said.

The Contact Group on Ukraine agreed in Minsk on October 1 on the so-called Steinmeier formula for settling the crisis, which envisioned mutual withdrawal of forces and granting special status to DPR and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after holding elections there. The separation of forces near the settlements of Petrivske and Zolote in Donbas was expected to start on October 7, but the sides have failed to implement it, accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

