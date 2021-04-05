UrduPoint.com
DPR Head Pushilin Not Ruling Out Full-Scale Offensive By Kiev

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:13 PM

DPR Head Pushilin Not Ruling Out Full-Scale Offensive by Kiev

Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), expressed the belief that Kiev could stage a full-scale attack on the unrecognized Donbas republics, since it has both physical and technical capacities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), expressed the belief that Kiev could stage a full-scale attack on the unrecognized Donbas republics, since it has both physical and technical capacities.

"Ukraine has both physical and technical capacities.

Everything is ready in Ukraine. We will see if the ultimate order, which will be devastating for the entire Ukraine, will be issued," Pushilin said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

The DPR chief expressed the belief there were little chances to cease the military conflict in Donbas. The DPR is ready for any possible developments, Pushilin assured.

