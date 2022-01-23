DPR Head Says 120,000 Ukrainian Troops Amassed at Contact Line in Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic observes about 120,000 Ukrainian troops near the line of contact in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, with new batches of military equipment constantly arriving to the area, DPR head Denis Pushilin said Saturday.

"What we now see directly from the Ukrainian side is about 120,000 (soldiers). This is what we see, not counting rotational changes in numbers.

I mean, this is the stable number that we have been observing for three and a half months... in the area of about 100 kilometers (620 miles) away from the Russian border, give or take," Pushilin told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

He confirmed that there have been constant new arrivals of military equipment and noted that there have also been unconfirmed reports about the presence of foreign mercenaries near the contact line.

The DPR head denied allegations that his side was preparing for an offensive.