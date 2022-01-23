UrduPoint.com

DPR Head Says 120,000 Ukrainian Troops Amassed At Contact Line In Donbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 12:10 AM

DPR Head Says 120,000 Ukrainian Troops Amassed at Contact Line in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic observes about 120,000 Ukrainian troops near the line of contact in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, with new batches of military equipment constantly arriving to the area, DPR head Denis Pushilin said Saturday.

"What we now see directly from the Ukrainian side is about 120,000 (soldiers). This is what we see, not counting rotational changes in numbers.

I mean, this is the stable number that we have been observing for three and a half months... in the area of about 100 kilometers (620 miles) away from the Russian border, give or take," Pushilin told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

He confirmed that there have been constant new arrivals of military equipment and noted that there have also been unconfirmed reports about the presence of foreign mercenaries near the contact line.

The DPR head denied allegations that his side was preparing for an offensive.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Donetsk Border YouTube From

Recent Stories

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

7 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

7 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

7 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

7 hours ago
 Two booked for pilfering electricity

Two booked for pilfering electricity

7 hours ago
 210,000 children to be administered anti-polio dro ..

210,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Khyber district

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.