DPR Head Says 56 People, Including Medvedchuk, Freed From Captivity After Exchange

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Head Denis Pushilin said on Thursday that 56 people, including Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, were released from the Ukrainian captivity as a result of prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev.

"Viktor Medvedchuk was released from captivity. Just in front of my eyes, within the framework of the Minsk process, outside of it, with the participation of Viktor Medvedchuk, more than 1,000 our guys were released, who simply would not have survived, given the conditions in which they were kept - in fact, those were Gestapo dungeons," Pushilin told reporters, adding that 55 military servicemen were also released.

In addition, the DPR head confirmed that 215 people were transferred to Ukraine after the exchange agreement, including members of nationalist battalions.

"We handed over 215 people, including members of the nationalist battalions. These are war criminals, we understood everything very well, but the task was to return our guys as soon as possible," Pushilin said.

