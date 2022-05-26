UrduPoint.com

DPR Head Says Important To Speed Up Operation In Republic's North

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 12:05 PM

It is important to speed up the special operation in the north of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as Kiev has already cut off water for Donetsk, Makiivka, Horlivka, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Sputnik

"For us, the northern direction is very important right now, in the context of water supplies, providing water to the cities of Donetsk, Makiivka, Horlivka.

It is there where the situation with water supply is difficult. This is due to the fact that the enemy at the first opportunity cut off the supply of water, and given the fact that there are six more lifts, six dangerous sections along the stretch to Slovyansk, we need to accelerate," Pushilin said.

The leader added that it is no secret that "if the enemy has the opportunity to blow up any water supply units, then the enemy will put it into practice."

