DPR Head Says No One Left Mariupol Through Humanitarian Corridor So Far

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Not a single person has left Mariupol through a declared humanitarian corridor so far, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian military declared a ceasefire so that civilians could evacuate from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The ceasefire regime in Mariupol will last from 07:00 to 14:00 GMT, the evacuation of civilians has begun at 09:00 GMT.

"So far, only five people have come out through the corridor that we announced yesterday. As of today, not a single person has come out, as of this moment," Pushilin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.