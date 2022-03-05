UrduPoint.com

DPR Head Says No One Left Mariupol Through Humanitarian Corridor So Far

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

DPR Head Says No One Left Mariupol Through Humanitarian Corridor So Far

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Not a single person has left Mariupol through a declared humanitarian corridor so far, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian military declared a ceasefire so that civilians could evacuate from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The ceasefire regime in Mariupol will last from 07:00 to 14:00 GMT, the evacuation of civilians has begun at 09:00 GMT.

"So far, only five people have come out through the corridor that we announced yesterday. As of today, not a single person has come out, as of this moment," Pushilin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

Related Topics

Russia Mariupol Donetsk From

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

44 minutes ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

60 minutes ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

1 hour ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

2 hours ago
 FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>