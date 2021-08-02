UrduPoint.com

DPR Head Sees No Progress In Donbas Conflict Resolution Negotiations

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:54 PM

Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik that there is no progress in the negotiations on Donbas conflict resolution through the fault of Kiev, and also slammed as discriminatory the law on Ukraine's indigenous peoples

"I believe this is discrimination. The remaining part of Ukraine keeps moving toward further division," Pushilin said.

"As for the platforms for negotiations, nothing new happens, there is no progress. Let us be objective: we held many meetings and took many steps over these past years, but in fact the Minsk accords are not in the least bit implemented, notably, because of Ukraine's stand," Pushilin added.

Donbas and Crimea will certainly not fall back under Kiev's control, the DPR chief assured.

"The return is no longer possible under any circumstances. After the 2014 coup, this is not even the Ukraine it used to be, this is something different, some other entity that cannot exist as a unified state space. We now see movement in a completely different direction, toward degradation and decay," Pushilin noted.

