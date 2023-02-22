(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Yan Gagin, an advisor to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), believes that Ukrainian troops would most likely surrender the city of Artemyovsk, also known as Bakhmut, soon.

"I understand that in any case, the surrender of Artyomovsk ” not just the capture, but the surrender, that is, the enemy will most likely be forced to surrender it ” is a matter of time. I think this will happen soon enough," Gagin said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The Russian forces are already fighting in the center of Artyomovsk, he added.

Artyomovsk is located in the part of the DPR controlled by Kiev, north of the large city of Horlivka, and is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian grouping of troops in the Donbas.