DPR Insists on Pullout of Forces Near Petrivske in Donbas Nov 4

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) insists that the withdrawal of forces between the militia and the Ukrainian army near Petrivske in Donbas should begin on November 4, as planned, the head of the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire, Ruslan Yakubov, told reporters Friday.

Earlier, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said the start of the troop pullout near Petrivske was scheduled for November 4. Later, Ukraine's defense minister announced the postponement of the withdrawal date, accusing the militias of violating the ceasefire.

"On our part, all necessary measures will be carried out in accordance with the approved schedule on agreed dates," Yakubov said.