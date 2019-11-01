UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Insists On Pullout Of Forces Near Petrivske In Donbas Nov 4

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:07 PM

DPR Insists on Pullout of Forces Near Petrivske in Donbas Nov 4

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) insists that the withdrawal of forces between the militia and the Ukrainian army near Petrivske in Donbas should begin on November 4, as planned, the head of the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire, Ruslan Yakubov, told reporters Friday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) insists that the withdrawal of forces between the militia and the Ukrainian army near Petrivske in Donbas should begin on November 4, as planned, the head of the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire, Ruslan Yakubov, told reporters Friday.

Earlier, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said the start of the troop pullout near Petrivske was scheduled for November 4. Later, Ukraine's defense minister announced the postponement of the withdrawal date, accusing the militias of violating the ceasefire.

"On our part, all necessary measures will be carried out in accordance with the approved schedule on agreed dates," Yakubov said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Donetsk November All

Recent Stories

Alibaba's revenue growth eases in second quarter

2 minutes ago

Police question Cyprus 'leg up driver'

2 minutes ago

WTO Lets China Hit Back at US With Taxes on $3.6Bl ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister says he will neither resign, nor gi ..

2 minutes ago

Civil Society Group From SCC Yet to Pick Drafting ..

8 minutes ago

Sleepless teens likelier to get obese: study

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.