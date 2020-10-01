UrduPoint.com
DPR Insists On Video Recording Of Trilateral Contact Group's Meetings

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 06:50 AM

DPR Insists on Video Recording of Trilateral Contact Group's Meetings

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Kiev distorts information about talks on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, therefore audio and video recording of the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group is necessary, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) envoy to the group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said.

The group held a meeting on Wednesday in the format of a video conference. According to Nikonorova, the meeting raised the issue of "the behavior of the Ukrainian delegation in the information space."

"Deliberately distorted information about the course and results of the meetings, issued by the representatives of Kiev, has repeatedly become the subject of discussion of the group, taking away our working time and deepening mistrust between the negotiators.

Obviously, Kiev is giving up an open dialogue in favor of unilateral interpretations," Nikonorova said as quoted by the DPR Foreign Ministry.

She said the DPR insisted on conducting audio and video recording of the group's meetings.

"We are convinced that this measure will raise the culture of negotiations, increase the responsibility of the negotiators and become a pledge of more constructive work," Nikonorova said.

