DPR Interior Ministry Says Established Names of Ukrainians Involved in Zakharchenko Murder

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said in a statement on Wednesday that it had established the Names of employees of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) that had been involved in the murder of Aleksander Zakharchenko, the former head of the self-proclaimed republic.

Zakharchenko was killed by an explosive device hidden in a cafe in the city of Donetsk on August 31, 2018.

"Swede, or Andriy Baidala, an agent of the fifth directorate of SBU counterintelligence unit. He gave orders to conduct murders on the territory of the DPR. He cooperates with the SBU and supervises the activities of the detained saboteurs [suspected of preparing attacks on DPR security services heads].

He was involved in the murder of DPR leader Aleksander Zakharchako," the DPR Interior Ministry said.

The ministry claimed that employees of the second department of the fifth directorate of the SBU counterintelligence unit were behind organizing terror attacks in the DPR. According to the DPR Interior Ministry, the second department has been created "with active participation of the US Central Intelligence Agency."

"The second department is in charge of organizing fifth directorate's activities related to the DPR. We know the names of all the employees of this department that were involved in staging crimes in Donbas ... Obviously, they do not conduct terror attacks themselves, but do this with the hands of their agents," the DPR Interior Ministry added.