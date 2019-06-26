UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Interior Ministry Says Established Names Of Ukrainians Involved In Zakharchenko Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

DPR Interior Ministry Says Established Names of Ukrainians Involved in Zakharchenko Murder

The Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said in a statement on Wednesday that it had established the names of employees of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) that had been involved in the murder of Aleksander Zakharchenko, the former head of the self-proclaimed republic

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said in a statement on Wednesday that it had established the Names of employees of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) that had been involved in the murder of Aleksander Zakharchenko, the former head of the self-proclaimed republic.

Zakharchenko was killed by an explosive device hidden in a cafe in the city of Donetsk on August 31, 2018.

"Swede, or Andriy Baidala, an agent of the fifth directorate of SBU counterintelligence unit. He gave orders to conduct murders on the territory of the DPR. He cooperates with the SBU and supervises the activities of the detained saboteurs [suspected of preparing attacks on DPR security services heads].

He was involved in the murder of DPR leader Aleksander Zakharchako," the DPR Interior Ministry said.

The ministry claimed that employees of the second department of the fifth directorate of the SBU counterintelligence unit were behind organizing terror attacks in the DPR. According to the DPR Interior Ministry, the second department has been created "with active participation of the US Central Intelligence Agency."

"The second department is in charge of organizing fifth directorate's activities related to the DPR. We know the names of all the employees of this department that were involved in staging crimes in Donbas ... Obviously, they do not conduct terror attacks themselves, but do this with the hands of their agents," the DPR Interior Ministry added.

Related Topics

Murder Interior Ministry Donetsk August 2018 All

Recent Stories

New China-Europe freight train route launches in e ..

4 minutes ago

Health Authority advises to adopt protective measu ..

4 minutes ago

Govt to provide science & technology education to ..

11 seconds ago

14 held with contraband in Sargodha

15 seconds ago

Poverty rates in Tibet drops to 5.6 percent

16 seconds ago

French consumer group launches class action agains ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.