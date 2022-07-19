UrduPoint.com

DPR Investigators Confirm Death Of 14 People In Mariupol Drama Theater Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 10:10 AM

DPR Investigators Confirm Death of 14 People in Mariupol Drama Theater Blast

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Allegations that 300 people died in the March explosion at the Mariupol drama theater are not true, as the remains of 14 dead were found, Aleksei Kutsurbenko, a Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) investigator, told Sputnik.

In March, Ukraine claimed that a Russian airstrike leveled a drama theater in Mariupol that was allegedly being used as a bomb shelter. According to Kiev, the explosion left some 300 people dead. The allegations were dismissed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"During the investigation, the remains of 14 bodies were found in the premises of the destroyed drama theater. No other remains were found," Kutsurbenko said.

To date, the rubble has been completely cleared, and all the basement rooms have been explored, the official added.

