UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Invites Kiev To Exchange Prisoners In Line With '10 For 8' Formula - Ombudswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

DPR Invites Kiev to Exchange Prisoners in Line With '10 for 8' Formula - Ombudswoman

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has invited Kiev to exchange prisoners in line with "10 for eight" formula, DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said on Friday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has invited Kiev to exchange prisoners in line with "10 for eight" formula, DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said on Friday.

"The DPR insists on urgent exchange due to the tough epidemiological situation in the world.

This is why we made a proposal, on March 26, during talks of the Trilateral Contact Group, to hold an exchange in line with the "10 for eight" formula. The Ukrainian side has rejected the offer categorically," Morozova told reporters.

The DPR keeps insisting on this formula and awaits steps by Kiev, she added.

Related Topics

World Exchange Donetsk Kiev March

Recent Stories

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

21 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

25 minutes ago

Coronavirus test kits pour off South Korean produc ..

6 seconds ago

Four killed, one injured in Arifwala roof collapse ..

8 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

12 minutes ago

Fumigation, sanitizing spray carried out in mosque ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.