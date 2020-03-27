DPR Invites Kiev to Exchange Prisoners in Line With '10 for 8' Formula - Ombudswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has invited Kiev to exchange prisoners in line with "10 for eight" formula, DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said on Friday.

"The DPR insists on urgent exchange due to the tough epidemiological situation in the world.

This is why we made a proposal, on March 26, during talks of the Trilateral Contact Group, to hold an exchange in line with the "10 for eight" formula. The Ukrainian side has rejected the offer categorically," Morozova told reporters.

The DPR keeps insisting on this formula and awaits steps by Kiev, she added.