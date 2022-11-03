UrduPoint.com

DPR Leader Pushilin Announces 107-for-107 Prisoner Swap With Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The leader of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, announced an exchange of prisoners with Kiev on Thursday, according to the formula 107 people for 107.

"Today we are returning 107 of our fighters from Ukrainian prisons.

We will exchange the same number of prisoners to Ukraine, mostly representative of Ukrainian military again," Pushilin said on Telegram.

Pushilin added that 65 of those released are from the DPR and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). 

