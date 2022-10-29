DPR Leader Pushilin Announces 50-for-50 Prisoner Swap With Kiev

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The leader of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, announced an exchange of prisoners with Kiev on Saturday, with 50 people swapped by each side.

"Another exchange with Kiev is taking place by the 50-50 formula ... our 50 fighters get their freedom. Among them are seven people from the DPR, and two from the LPR. We are waiting for them at home," Pushilin said on Telegram.