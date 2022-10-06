DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) North Korea's support for referenda held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on the issue of joining Russia is evidence of the formation of a multipolar world without hegemony, acting DPR head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry earlier welcomed the accession of new regions to Russia and declared respect for the will of their residents, expressed in referenda.

"It is this respectful attitude toward the will of the peoples, kind, sincere support and mutually beneficial cooperation that today form a new world without any hegemony," Pushilin said.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after referenda in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed treaties with their heads on the admission of regions into Russia. On Wednesday, the president signed a Federal law ratifying the treaties on the admission of the regions to Russia.