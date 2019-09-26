DPR Leader Pushilin Rejects Initiative to Send Balarusian Peacekeepers to Donbas

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine rejected on Thursday the initiative of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to deploy a peacekeeping contingent in Donbas and said that the DPR does not need peacekeeping forces from Belarus

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine rejected on Thursday the initiative of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to deploy a peacekeeping contingent in Donbas and said that the DPR does not need peacekeeping forces from

Lukashenko said earlier in the day that he was ready to deploy peacekeepers in Donbas and assume monitoring of a section of the Russia-Ukrainian border if the sides involved in the conflict agree with his proposal.

"The Donetsk People's Republic does not need peacekeeping forces from Belarus to ensure order on its territory and on its borders," Pushilin said in a statement circulated by his press service.

"The republic's own law enforcement bodies are capable of independently and quite effectively cope with these tasks," he stressed.