UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Leader Says 'Easter Truce' In Donbas Not Working, Calls It Ukraine's Attempt To Hype

Faizan Hashmi 47 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:10 PM

DPR Leader Says 'Easter Truce' in Donbas Not Working, Calls It Ukraine's Attempt to Hype

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) The so-called Easter ceasefire in the war-torn Donbas region does not work, it is rather Ukraine's attempt to create some hype, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Oleksiy Arestovich, the information policy counselor of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas said that all members of the group agreed that the region needed to negotiate an "Easter ceasefire."

"It was not about an 'Easter truce.' This is hype on the side of Ukraine. We have an agreement on an indefinite ceasefire. Why do you need it again? ... There were, to be exact, 22 truces. New Year's, Christmas, bread, school truces ended in nothing. If there is no way to control, suppress, punish those who violate the ceasefire, then all this is in vain," Pushilin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Christmas Donetsk All Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

12 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

13 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

12 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

12 hours ago

May 31 last date for Punjab University LLB admissi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.