DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) The so-called Easter ceasefire in the war-torn Donbas region does not work, it is rather Ukraine's attempt to create some hype, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Oleksiy Arestovich, the information policy counselor of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas said that all members of the group agreed that the region needed to negotiate an "Easter ceasefire."

"It was not about an 'Easter truce.' This is hype on the side of Ukraine. We have an agreement on an indefinite ceasefire. Why do you need it again? ... There were, to be exact, 22 truces. New Year's, Christmas, bread, school truces ended in nothing. If there is no way to control, suppress, punish those who violate the ceasefire, then all this is in vain," Pushilin said.