DPR Leader Thanks Putin for Recognition of Donbas Republics, Says Future Defined

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Leader of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for recognition of the DPR's independence and said the decision was historic that defined the future.

"The historic moment of the signing by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin of decrees on the recognition of the Republics of Donbas will forever and firmly enter our lives as the restoration of justice and truth. Today our future has been determined, and we are confidently looking forward," Pushilin said in a statement published on Telegram.

"We are grateful to Vladimir Putin and entire Russia," he said.