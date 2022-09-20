UrduPoint.com

DPR, LPR Administrations' Specialists Work On Preparing Referendum On Joining Russia - DPR

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 12:50 PM

DPR, LPR Administrations' Specialists Work on Preparing Referendum on Joining Russia - DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Specialists of the administrations on the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) have begun actively studying the issue of preparing a referendum on joining Russia, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

Chairman of the DPR Civic Chamber Alexander Kofman said on Monday that the chamber appealed to Pushilin with a request to immediately hold a referendum on joining Russia.

"Since yesterday evening, specialists from the heads' administrations ... have already begun a very active study of the issues (related to the referendum)," Pushilin told the Solovyov Live show.

The DPR head added he has no doubts in the results of the referendum.

Related Topics

Russia Luhansk Donetsk Chamber From

Recent Stories

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

40 minutes ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

4 hours ago
 FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.