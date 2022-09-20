DPR, LPR Administrations' Specialists Work on Preparing Referendum on Joining Russia - DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Specialists of the administrations on the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) have begun actively studying the issue of preparing a referendum on joining Russia, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

Chairman of the DPR Civic Chamber Alexander Kofman said on Monday that the chamber appealed to Pushilin with a request to immediately hold a referendum on joining Russia.

"Since yesterday evening, specialists from the heads' administrations ... have already begun a very active study of the issues (related to the referendum)," Pushilin told the Solovyov Live show.

The DPR head added he has no doubts in the results of the referendum.