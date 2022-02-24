(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The heads of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, have asked for Russian President Vladimir Putin's assistance in repelling an "aggression of Ukrainian forces" to avoid casualties among civilians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin received letters from the head of the Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, and the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin. The heads of these republics, on their own behalf and on behalf of their people, once again express gratitude to the president of Russia for the recognition of their states," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that Pushilin and Pasechnik mentioned that the situation remains tense in Donbas, and people continue to evacuate.

"The actions of the Kiev regime testify to the unwillingness to end the war in the Donbas," the letter read, as quoted by Peskov, adding that Donbas leaders also say "the Kiev regime aims to solve the conflict by force."

"Considering the upper-mentioned, the heads of the two republics, in connection with the current situation, as well as in order to prevent civilian casualties and a humanitarian catastrophe, on the basis of Articles 3 and 4 of the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between the Russian Federation and the republics, ask the president of Russia to assist in repelling aggression of the armed forces and formations of Ukraine," Peskov said.