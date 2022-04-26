UrduPoint.com

DPR, LPR Became Independent By Analogy With ICJ Decision On Kosovo - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, reminded him of the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the situation in Kosovo, which was supported by virtually everyone, and stated that the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics had become independent by analogy with this decision

"I personally read all the documents of the UN International Court of Justice on the situation in Kosovo. I remember very well the decision of the international court, which says that in exercising the right to self-determination, this or that territory of any state is not obligated to apply for permission to the central authorities of the country to declare its sovereignty.

This was said about Kosovo, and this is the decision of the international court. And this decision was supported by everyone," Putin said.

He added that the DPR and LPR had the same right to declare their sovereignty without appealing to the central authorities, because "the precedent has been created."

