DPR, LPR Borders to Be Protected Jointly With Moscow - Russian State Duma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The protection of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) state borders will be carried out jointly with Moscow, draft agreements published by Russian State Duma on Tuesday read.

"The protection of the state border of the Luhansk People's Republic will be carried out by the joint efforts of the Contracting Parties based on the interests of their own security, as well as peace and stability. The Contracting Parties shall conclude a separate agreement on this matter," article 3 of the draft agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance with the LPR read.

The same formula was featured in the draft agreement between Russia and the DPR with both agreements concluded for a period of ten years.

According to agreements, the parties obliged to respect the integrity and inviolability of each other's borders with Russian taking effective measures to maintain and operate the financial and banking system of the republics.