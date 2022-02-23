UrduPoint.com

DPR, LPR Have Right To Determine Future In Referendum - German AfD Party

The self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, or DPR and LPR, have a legitimate right to a self-determination referendum, Eugene Schmidt from the right-wing German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party told Sputnik

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of DPR and LPR from Ukraine. Many Western nations, including Germany, have announced they are preparing new sanctions against Russia as a response. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 operator has been frozen as a part of sanctions against Russia, adding that they can be expanded.

"The people of the people's republics have the right to determine their own destiny in a general referendum," Schmidt said.

He added that on Tuesday the faction of the AfD in the German Bundestag issued a statement wherein the Western policy toward Moscow was blamed for the ongoing escalation.

"For many years the West ignored Russia's security interests, systematically expended NATO structures to the east .

.. and tried to drag Ukraine into the sphere of their interests," the lawmaker stressed.

Shmidt believes that the sanctions introduced by the West against Russia will only worsen the situation.

"It is quite obvious that the next sanctions will not bring the expected effect and will not force the Russian leadership to reconsider the move recognition, on the contrary, it will bring the escalation to new heights," Shmidt alleged.

According to the lawmaker, the German economy has suffered more than the rest of the Western world from current anti-Russian policies, while the United States, on the contrary, has increased the supply of oil and diesel fuel from Russia despite sanctions.

He warned that interruptions in the supply of natural gas from Russia would threaten to deepen the energy crisis in Germany and Europe, as well as possibly cause a new round of inflation.

"In relations with Russia, it is necessary to quit the destructive and aggressive sanctions policy for good and start building fair relations with mutual respect for national interests," he concluded.

