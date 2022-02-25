DPR, LPR to Recover Original Administrative Borders in Few Days - DPR Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The armed forces of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) will reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions within mere days, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"An echeloned defense of the enemy has been built quite seriously over the last eight years, however, without naming specific dates, I would say that the reaching of the administrative borders of both the Donetsk and Luhansk former regions is only a matter of days," Pushilin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.