DPR Military Spokesman Unaware Whether Russian Troops Would Arrive In DPR

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 03:20 PM

DPR Military Spokesman Unaware Whether Russian Troops Would Arrive in DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Eduard Basurin, the spokesman for the people's militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said that he still did not know if the Russian military would arrive in the DPR.

"I don't know yet whether the Russian military would be here, or the Russian military would not be here," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 channel.

When asked by the host about whether Russian military personnel had arrived in the DPR, Basurin replied that "I have the commander-in-chief (DPR head Denis Pushilin), when he arrives, he will make a statement, let him make it the first, and not all the others, that would probably be fair."

